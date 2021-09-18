Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as high as C$0.53. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 30,800 shares traded.

Separately, Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.25 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of C$63.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

