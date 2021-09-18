Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

