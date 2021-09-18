Atlas Protocol (ATP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230,670.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $230,670.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00072444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00121690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00174775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.25 or 0.07182903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,189.87 or 0.99889857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00848707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

