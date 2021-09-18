Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $16,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 90,822 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,939 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,735,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.