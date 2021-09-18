ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $46.01 on Friday. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.90 million, a PE ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 0.24.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATN International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

