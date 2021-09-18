Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Reaches $1.39 on Top Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $14.74 million and approximately $81,427.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00002882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00072067 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00121430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00174028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

