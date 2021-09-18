Atria Investments LLC Buys 822 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 29.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $404.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.50 and its 200 day moving average is $267.71. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $167.57 and a 52-week high of $409.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of -144.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Truist lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

