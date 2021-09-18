Atria Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,116,728.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,740,070 shares of company stock valued at $347,856,207 over the last ninety days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

