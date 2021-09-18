Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after acquiring an additional 757,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,684,000 after acquiring an additional 116,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,103,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 747,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after acquiring an additional 211,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

HASI stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $72.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

