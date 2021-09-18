Atria Investments LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,793,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,832,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,278,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

