Atria Investments LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $1,711,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

