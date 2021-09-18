Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.30 and a 200 day moving average of $249.27. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

