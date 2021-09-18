Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after acquiring an additional 723,416 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after acquiring an additional 660,422 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,330,000 after acquiring an additional 341,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.20.

NYSE RACE opened at $216.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.88 and a 200 day moving average of $209.35.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

