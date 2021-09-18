Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.