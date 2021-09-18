Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4,376.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $316,000.

XSVM opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.