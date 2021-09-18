Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,969 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 819.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 78,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 70,207 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

