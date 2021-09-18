Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,070,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,746,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $91.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $90.50. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

