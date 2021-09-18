Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,331.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 853.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,433,000 after purchasing an additional 469,427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 577,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,836,000 after purchasing an additional 526,432 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,823.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 317.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 369.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

