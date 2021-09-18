Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,266,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,422,000 after purchasing an additional 94,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 281,196 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 639,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

