AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,335 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.70% of AtriCure worth $34,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,743. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATRC stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.04.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

