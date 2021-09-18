Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.87

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.87 and traded as low as C$13.66. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$13.66, with a volume of 21,117 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$991.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.65.

About Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

