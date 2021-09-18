Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0015

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Aurora has a total market cap of $15.34 million and approximately $201,918.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.54 or 0.00335170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00132444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046315 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

