Auto Price Hits $1,230.02 on Top Exchanges (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $1,230.02 or 0.02558259 BTC on popular exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $65.19 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00130761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

