Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.11 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

