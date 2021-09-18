Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Autoliv by 227.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

