Autonio Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $12.67 million and $399,251.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00073272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00121243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00174239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.97 or 0.07106330 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,852.87 or 0.99607983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.20 or 0.00866330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

