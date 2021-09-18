Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.95 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion and $1.95 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $68.01 or 0.00141344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.96 or 0.00509111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

