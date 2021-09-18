Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Assurant by 1,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Assurant by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 863.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assurant by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company.

Assurant stock opened at $161.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.33. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.40 and a 52-week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

