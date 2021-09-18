Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $14,389,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Discovery by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,683 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $50,394,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 553.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $25.98 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

