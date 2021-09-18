Aviva PLC Buys 10,564 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Summit Materials worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 261.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 59.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.