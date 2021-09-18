Aviva PLC Buys 21,613 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 563,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 42,713 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,455,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,255,000 after acquiring an additional 120,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

