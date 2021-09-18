Aviva PLC Buys 4,937 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 167.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,020 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 510,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 321.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.85.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

