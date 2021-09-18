Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Newell Brands by 79.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.81 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

