Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rollins by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,747,000 after purchasing an additional 512,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 533.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 51,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,379,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Rollins by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $37.14 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

