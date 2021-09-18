Aviva PLC Grows Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Autoliv by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Autoliv by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALV. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Autoliv stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

