Aviva PLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $1,645,313. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

