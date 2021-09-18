Aviva PLC Invests $3.65 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.
Separately, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $5,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $34.79.
Clarivate Profile
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.