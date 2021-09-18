Aviva PLC Invests $3.65 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $5,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

