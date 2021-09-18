Aviva PLC Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $48,309,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $440.45 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.97 and a 12-month high of $450.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.78 and a 200 day moving average of $356.83.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

