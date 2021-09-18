Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 137,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $79,714,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,439,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,558,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,275,000.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.04.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

