Aviva PLC Purchases 8,915 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYFT opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

