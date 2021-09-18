Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 24,576 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 165.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.23. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.72.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.