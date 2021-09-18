Aviva PLC Sells 2,665 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 46.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 232,991 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

