Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $28.45 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

