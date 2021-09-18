Axe (AXE) Hits Market Capitalization of $273,792.32

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $273,792.32 and $58,635.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00830178 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

