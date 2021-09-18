Axis DeFi Hits Market Cap of $588,536.43 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $588,536.43 and $16,040.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00135784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00046786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.14 or 0.00753346 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

