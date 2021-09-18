Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,762 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $172.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.61 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $80.54 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.72.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

