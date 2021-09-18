AXPR One Day Trading Volume Reaches $408,320.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. AXPR has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $408,320.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AXPR has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00131517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046505 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

