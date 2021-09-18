AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of AZZ worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.23%.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

