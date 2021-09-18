BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

BABB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. BAB has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

