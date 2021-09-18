Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9,459.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,017,000 after acquiring an additional 113,792 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.21. 4,820,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,626,142. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.24 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average of $194.66.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

